Edwards Drive-In closes after 64 years in business

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular restaurant on the near southeast side of Indianapolis has closed its doors.

Edwards Drive-In said its last day of operation was Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The Edwards family shared a message on the restaurant's website and social media pages, citing the COVID-19 pandemic for its closing.

"Due to the many challenges, stresses, and demands caused by the pandemic, we simply are no longer able to operate at the level in which we strive and you deserve," the family wrote. "As a result, we have decided to close the restaurant and focus on ways we may better serve the public."

Edwards Drive-In, formerly located at 2125 S. Sherman Drive, near East Raymond Street, opened in 1957 and was known for its hand-breaded tenderloins and homemade root beer.

"We are proud of the restaurant our grandparents and parents started 64 years ago and the legacy it has become. In many ways, saying goodbye to the restaurant is like saying goodbye to a loved one," the family wrote. "There are so many wonderful memories and relationships attached to this building that we know for us, it is like losing a part of our family."

Although Edwards Drive-In is permanently closed, the family said they will continue serving food and drinks with the Dashboard Diner food truck.

Click here to submit a request to book the Dashboard Diner for your next event.