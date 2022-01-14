Nebraska troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim after interstate chase

William Brittingham of DeMotte, Indiana is being held as a suspect in the kidnapping.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Police in Nebraska rescued a kidnapping victim Wednesday night and arrested an Indiana man suspected in the abduction.

After receiving information from police in Indiana that 52-year-old William Brittingham of DeMotte, Indiana may be traveling west through Nebraska with his victim, troopers in that state were able to locate his vehicle on Interstate 80. A warrant had been issued for Brittingham's arrest in Indiana and he was believed to be armed with several firearms, police said.

As Nebraska troopers tried to stop Brittingham's vehicle near the city of Grand Island, the suspect cut through the median and headed back east on the interstate. Police in Nebraska say troopers then performed a "tactical vehicle intervention" to bring Brittingham's vehicle to a stop and take him into custody.

The female passenger, who was rescued during the stop, told police she had been handcuffed by Brittingham during the drive from Indiana to Nebraska, a distance of over 650 miles.

Troopers found several firearms in the cab of the suspect's pickup truck.