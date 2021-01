The man, who was traveling on South Broadway Street when he struck the train, appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Police in Pendleton are investigating a crash Thursday night that involved an SUV and a parked train.

A Facebook post by Pendleton Police said the man driving the SUV was not hurt when he drove into the train after it had stopped along State Road 67 just after 9:15 p.m.