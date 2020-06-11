13-year-old boy struck by train in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Logansport Police say a 13-year-old boy was injured when he was struck by a train Thursday.
Police said it happened around 4:10 p.m. on the Norfolk Southern tracks near the 800 block of East Melbourne Avenue.
Witnesses told officers the boy had been walking on the tracks, but exited as a train approached him from behind. Police said the boy continued walking near the tracks and was struck by an unknown part of the train.
A medical helicopter took the victim to an Indianapolis hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said an investigation was ongoing. if you have information to share, call Detective Dillon at (574) 725-2826.