13-year-old boy struck by train in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Logansport Police say a 13-year-old boy was injured when he was struck by a train Thursday.

Police said it happened around 4:10 p.m. on the Norfolk Southern tracks near the 800 block of East Melbourne Avenue.

Witnesses told officers the boy had been walking on the tracks, but exited as a train approached him from behind. Police said the boy continued walking near the tracks and was struck by an unknown part of the train.

A medical helicopter took the victim to an Indianapolis hospital where he was listed in critical condition.