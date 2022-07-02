Marion County Public Health Department director honored at Black History Month program

Caine received the Honorable Julia M. Carson Community Award, which goes each year to a person who has made a meaningful impact in the Indianapolis community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine was honored on Sunday at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery's annual Black History Month Program.

"Caine, who is an infectious disease specialist, has worked tirelessly to keep the people of Marion County safe while facing the uncertainty of COVID-19," Crown Hill said in a statement.

Dr. Caine said the award is especially meaningful because of the award's namesake, Julia Carson.

"It did not matter who you were, whether you were homeless or some rich business person, she treated you equally and was just as equally receptive in trying to bring her office to help people get resources for the poor, people of color. So it's just an honor to be recognized for some of those qualities that I think she brought to the community.

Carson served Indiana's seventh congressional district from 1997 until her death in 2007. She was the first woman and first African American to represent Indianapolis in the U.S. Congress.