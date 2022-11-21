Dr. Bernard takes stand in hearing to block attorney general's office from getting patient records

Dr. Caitlin Bernard is suing the AG's office, arguing statements he made on Fox News have negatively impacted her reputation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Caitlin Bernard took the stand Monday during a hearing to stop Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office from obtaining the medical records of one of her abortion patients.

After nearly four hours in the courtroom, Judge Heather Welch ended the day’s proceedings by saying she planned to decide on the request for a preliminary injunction next week.

“We were very pleased that the evidence confirmed what we’ve been saying from the very beginning,” attorney Kathleen Delaney said. “Which is that Dr. Bernard fully complied with all requirements for reporting the care that she provided, and she did nothing wrong and nothing to warrant an ongoing investigation. We learned today that they are continuing to investigate all of these complaints even though the evidence is clear that they are bogus, and they are from people that have no connection to the doctor whatsoever.”

Bernard is suing the attorney general's office, arguing statements he made on Fox News have negatively impacted her reputation. Her side argues the investigations are based on "invalid consumer complaints" from people without any firsthand knowledge of the case or the young rape victim.

“I have filed it to protect my patient’s confidential medical records,” Bernard said on the stand.

The doctor was launched into the national spotlight after the IndyStar reported she was consulted to provide an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The state had recently passed an abortion law that prevented most abortions after six weeks.

During Monday’s hearing, Bernard stated the newspaper reporter first overheard a conversation with another doctor at a rally on the IU campus. Bernard said the reporter followed up to confirm the account she overheard.

Now, the attorney general's office is investigating if Bernard violated the patient’s privacy and federal law by discussing the consultation. Deputy Attorney General Mary Hutchison testified the office is investigating if the doctor properly reported the case to local Indiana law enforcement and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“We know that she reported multiple days after she came in contact with the rape victim not immediately,” Hutchison said on the stand. “That is what we’re looking at.”

The attorney general's office believes Bernard was required to immediately report the case of suspected child abuse to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indiana DCS, even if Ohio authorities had been notified.

Bernard testified she knew the case had already been reported and was under investigation by police in Ohio. The doctor said she was assisting with that investigation, and she did not believe state law required her to make a duplicate report with IMPD or Indiana DCS. On the stand, we also learned she did notify a hospital social worker the rape victim would be coming days before the abortion took place.

Following the hearing, Kelly Stevenson, Rokita's press secretary, didn’t answer questions, but did give a statement: