DPW crews begin 2nd phase of Broad Ripple construction

For about a month, crews will focus their work at the intersection of Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues, repairing the stormwater system.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Phase 2 of construction on Broad Ripple Avenue begins, crews say they don't expect it to be complete until summer.

"The existing system is antiquated and no longer has the capacity to handle the amount of runoff for this area," said Jason Watt with DPW.

An area some say needs the upgrades.

"The stormwater improvements, along with the improvements that the utilities have made, should prevent any reconstruction to this area for the next 40-50 years," said Watt.

Once complete, the project will not only have wider sidewalks and crosswalks, but also new light poles, inlets and more. Plus, parking will only be available on one side of Broad Ripple Avenue.

"We really want to make sure it's a safe environment for everyone," said Watt.

So for the next eight weeks, work will continue east of Carrollton Avenue. After that, crews will shift to a Phase 2B stretching from Carrollton Avenue west to College Avenue.