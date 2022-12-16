Refurbished section of Broad Ripple Avenue opens Friday

The section of street between Winthrop and Guilford avenues will reopen at 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular stretch of Broad Ripple Avenue reopens Friday after the city of Indianapolis updated drainage, streets and sidewalks in the area.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) said the section of street between Winthrop and Guilford avenues will open up at 5 p.m.

The Broad Ripple drainage project allowed Indy DPW to place a 48-inch pipe under the street and connect to other pipes to alleviate flooding along the street and the neighborhood business district.

“First and foremost, we are thankful to our city officials for recognizing the need for stormwater improvements in our area and for the positive reception towards the cosmetic improvements to beautify the space and increase pedestrian safety,” said Jordan Dillon, executive director of Broad Ripple Village Association.



Indy DPW will resume the project in the spring and extend the stormwater line from Guilford to College avenues, which will close the western segment of Broad Ripple Avenue. Businesses will be accessible via sidewalks.

The Winthrop to Guilford avenues stretch will remain fully open during the spring work.