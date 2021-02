The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes west of Holt Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people died early Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 on the west side of Indianapolis west of Holt Road.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the highway shortly after 4 a.m. at Holt Road.

Wayne Township Fire confirmed the three fatalities. None of the victims have been identified.

State Police investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.