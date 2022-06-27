x
Crews searching for Indianapolis man missing in Monroe Lake

Police said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water but appears to have slipped out of it.
Credit: Indiana DNR
File photo of an Indiana DNR conservation officer's boat.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Crews are searching for an Indianapolis man who went missing in the water at Monroe Lake Sunday afternoon. 

Conservation officers said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was boating with friends when he disappeared beneath the surface of the water around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews searched for Mora-Segura until nightfall, when the operation was suspended. Crews resumed the search Monday morning.

Police said Mora-Segura was wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water but appears to have slipped out of it.

