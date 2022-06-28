Silver Alert issued for man missing from Crawfordsville

Arthur Ash went missing on June 26 and suffers from dementia and has mobility issues.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is now in effect for a man who has been missing from Crawfordsville since Sunday.

The Crawfordsville Police Department is searching for 86-year-old Arthur Ash, who was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 26 and his family has not been able to find him.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 233 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pajama pants.

Police were told Ash suffers from dementia and has mobility issues.

Police and family believe Ash walked away from an area near the 600 block of Englewood Drive in Crawfordsville.

Anyone who has information on Ash's whereabouts is asked to contact Crawfordsville Police Det. Geoff Payne at 765-362-3762 or call 911.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect information about Mr. Ash's weight and the date he was last seen, according to a Silver Alert posted by Indiana State Police.)

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.