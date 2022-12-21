3 Indianapolis minors taken to hospital after police chase ends in crash

Police determined the three minors in the vehicle were all reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three Indianapolis minors went to a Lafayette hospital Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Just after 3 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 65, near the State Road 26 exit in Lafayette.

Police said the driver failed to stop and continued northbound on I-65.

After three miles, police said the Honda ran off the east side of the road and drove parallel with I-65. The Honda then went off the embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of state Road 25 and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. This caused the vehicle to roll over and stop in a ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.

Police determined the three minors in the vehicle were all reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The three minors were taken to a hospital in Lafayette, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office will look over the investigation to determine what charges will be filed.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Lafayette Fire Department, Tippecanoe County EMS, Purdue EMS, Indiana Department of Child Services and Duke Energy also assisted in the investigation.