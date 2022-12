The Amazon truck slid off the ramp shortly before 2:30 a.m. and needed to be pulled back to safety by a wrecker.

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of westbound Interstate 465 westbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis were shut down overnight when a semi trailer slid off the road.

Nobody was injured.

