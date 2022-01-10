x
Couple dies after crash in Carroll County, driver arrested

Police said the crash happened Jan. 3 on State Road 29 in Carroll County.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Flora couple died after a crash in Carroll County last week.  

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said 88-year-old Robert Beckner and his 82-year-old wife, Regina, both died Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital. 

Leazenby said the crash happened Monday, Jan. 3 on State Road 29 and County Road 200 North. 

Police arrested 49-year-old David W. Hall, of Tipton County, on initial charges of OWI causing serious bodily injury, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of methamphetamine.

The Carroll County prosecutor will be reviewing the investigation for possible further charges.

