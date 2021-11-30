Construction firms roll out apprenticeship programs to attract workers

Many of the programs offer an opportunity to earn a two-year degree from Ivy Tech with no cost to the student.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a growing demand for construction workers in central Indiana.

Many construction firms can't find skilled workers and they need them.

Just last month, 62,100 construction workers were employed across Indianapolis, Carmel and Anderson, an 8% increase over the same time last year.

Now, construction groups are coming together to try to recruit more people into these high-paying positions.

"Construction offers a true career for all individuals, including those seeking an entry-level opportunity and those with experience in other areas of life that may want to make a career change," said Weddle Brothers Construction President and CEO Lee Carmichael.

Contractors are trying to partner with Indiana high schools to promote construction apprenticeship programs. Many of the programs offer an opportunity to earn a two-year degree from Ivy Tech at no cost to the student.

The programs were discussed Tuesday during a tour of renovations that are ongoing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The latest phase of renovations inside the facility will continue after the Indiana Pacers season ends in the spring.