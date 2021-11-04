2-mile expansion of Indianapolis Cultural Trail about to begin

Construction is anticipated to begin within the coming weeks and will take approximately 20 months to complete.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Cultural Trail will be adding two miles to its length as part of an expansion that got underway Thursday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the corner of South Street and South Meridian Street.

Construction is anticipated to begin within the coming weeks and will take approximately 20 months to complete.

“Indianapolis has long distinguished itself as one of the most walkable downtowns in America,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “Since 2013, a big reason has been the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick, and today we are expanding the reach of this beloved resource.”

Around $28.5 million has been raised of the $30 million needed for the expansion.

Indiana Avenue/10th Street

The Indiana Avenue expansion will connect directly to the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue and continue north to 10th Street. It will then head west on 10th Street to the planned bridge leading to the 16 Tech Innovation District.

The South Street expansion will bring the Indianapolis Cultural Trail from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue, improving access in a thriving stretch of downtown that includes Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center and a growing residential hub.

The South Street expansion will bring the Indianapolis Cultural Trail from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue, improving access in a thriving stretch of downtown that includes Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center and a growing residential hub.

For a map of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail or how to donate, click here.