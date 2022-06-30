'Constitutional carry' gun law takes effect Friday in Indiana

This new "constitutional carry" law was opposed by many in law enforcement, but ultimately passed by the Indiana General Assembly.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Friday, a permit is no longer required to carry a handgun outside your home or business in Indiana. The new law affects gun owners and the way police can question someone with a gun.

This new "constitutional carry" law was opposed by many in law enforcement, but ultimately passed by the Indiana General Assembly and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb earlier this year.

Hoosiers will have the right to bear arms in public without a piece of paper that says they can.

IMPD and Indiana State Police joined forces to release a public video this week reminding people that the new law still prohibits convicted felons, juveniles, and people with dangerous mental illness - among several other people - from carrying a handgun.

Anyone buying a gun from a dealer still has to go through a federal background check.

"As long as you're 18 or older and not prohibited, meaning convicted of a felony or some kind of domestic battery or any kind of the disqualifiers the state has, you now will not have to go through the tedious process of asking your government permission to actually exercise your constitutional right," said Greg Burge, owner of Beech Grove Firearms.

Someone carrying a gun in Indiana no longer has the burden to prove they are legally allowed to do so.

"We cannot just stop somebody on the street because they're in possession of a handgun and try to seek to prove that they're a prohibited person,” said IMPD Southwest District Commander Tonya Terry. “We have to have reasonable suspicion to stop somebody, reasonable suspicion that a crime is afoot."

"I'm simply worried about those aspects of this change in the law that will make it easier for people who truly have no business to obtain weapons to be carrying them around,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.