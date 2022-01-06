Constitutional Carry Laws gaining popularity in last 7 years

In March, Indiana lawmakers passed a law allowing law-abiding Hoosiers 18 and older to open or conceal carry a handgun without a license.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, there are 21 so called "constitutional carry" states nationwide. The number will grow to 23 by the time Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect.

In March, Indiana lawmakers passed a law allowing law-abiding Hoosiers 18 and older to open or conceal carry a handgun without a license. It goes into effect July 1 despite many law enforcement leaders speaking out against it.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the Constitutional Carry law, and what Hoosiers need to know about it.

Before 2015, only four states – Vermont, Alaska, Arizona and Wyoming allowed permitless carry. Seventeen additional states passed “constitutional carry” laws between 2015 to 2021.

The laws aren’t the same, but they are very similar.

Down in Texas, the law only applies to people 21 and up. Eight months in and Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon is still against the law.

“Reason really, why I spoke out was that you'll have individuals that would openly carry and might be in an area where something happens,” he said. “And they want to take action as a citizen, using their firearm. And as officers then arrive on that scene. You know, I've got potentially multiple people in plainclothes holding firearms. I don't you know, as an officer, know who is my good guy, who is my bad guy. It’s very concerning. And I think it really makes the officers job that much more difficult, and that much more dangerous.”

He told 13News officers are more nervous as more people carry firearms even at events like the South by Southwest festival.

“Many of them this last festival were open carrying, so I had to increase my staffing of downtown officers," Chief Chacon said.

He says gun violence is high, but he can't blame it on the law.

Officer Jeremiah Fritz, a police officer with the Shively Police Department in Kentucky, has worked in a permitless carry state for the last 3 years.

“You have to be aware that everybody around you could be armed,” Fritz said.

He thought crime would spike because of the law, but his department says that hasn’t been the case.

13 Investigates learned the number of firearm related deaths and the rate of those deaths dropped notably the year the law went into effect in Kentucky. The same happened with suicides. However, gun deaths and suicides went back up in 2020 during the pandemic.

The Rand Corporation reports most studies show permitless carry laws "may" increase violence and there's no evidence it reduces violence.