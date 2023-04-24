Beer festival returns to Conner Prairie

Tickets are now on sale for the History on Tap beer festival Friday, June 2.

FISHERS, Ind. — Did you know beer is one of the oldest known created drinks?

Conner Prairie's annual History on Tap beer festival returns Friday, June 2.

The festival features tastings from dozens of local craft brewers, with VIP guests getting the opportunity to also taste historical beer brewed at Conner Prairie, alongside partner Sun King, that highlights the rich history and art of brewing.

Confirmed breweries for the 2023 festival include Sun King Brewery, Mashcraft Brewing, Four Day Ray Brewing, Field Brewing, Bier Brewery, Taxman Brewing Co., Terre Haute Brewing Co., Fountain Square Brew Co. and Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Tickets are now on sale, with general admission at $60 and $15 for designated drivers. VIP tickets are available for $80 and $20 for designated drivers.

The festival takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with VIP guests getting in an hour earlier at 5 p.m.