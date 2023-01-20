Colts will pay expenses for memorial services honoring 'Coach Nell'

The beloved local coach and youth mentor will be remembered at a funeral this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts said Thursday they will pay for the funeral expenses in the death of a local youth mentor and coach.

Donnell Hamilton was shot and killed in a suspected case of road rage on Interstate 65 near Greenwood.

Since then, there's been an outpouring of love and support for the man they called "Coach Nell." That now includes the Colts.

The team confirms it will pay for the funeral and a gathering afterward.

13News was at a vigil in memory of Hamilton earlier this week and talked to the youth football players who saw firsthand the impact Hamilton made.

Dozens of black and gold balloons were released in his memory outside the Martin Luther King Community Center near Tarkington Park.

Hamilton founded the Indy Steelers Youth Football program in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

“When you mentor kids and you coach, you don’t know the impact you have until you are gone,” said Damon Lee, Hamilton’s cousin.