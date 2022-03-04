College Avenue bridge over Central Canal in Broad Ripple closing for summer

The closure of the Central Canal bridge will last all summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is completely closing a portion of College Avenue over the Central Canal north of Broad Ripple Avenue this week for bridge maintenance.

Work on the bridge is expected to begin on or after Monday, April 4. College Avenue should reopen later this fall.



Northbound traffic will have to detour on Kessler Boulevard, Meridian Street and 71st Street to reconnect with College Avenue during the closure.

Southbound traffic should also use 71st Street, Meridian Street and Kessler Boulevard to travel to and through Broad Ripple.



As part of the detour, both north and southbound traffic will be directed to travel across the Kessler Boulevard bridge over White River that is also under construction currently. Two-way traffic across the Kessler Boulevard bridge is restricted to the northernmost traffic lanes right now.