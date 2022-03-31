Groundbreaking held for West Morris Street revitalization project

INDIANAPOLIS — A $6.5 million community-led streetscape project along West Morris Street had a groundbreaking Thursday.
It includes new turn lanes, road resurfacing, a new multi-use path, upgraded bus stops, street lights, and even new trees near an added connection to the Eagle Creek Greenway.
“Here on West Morris Street, a community has been working for over a decade to bring about the project we begin today,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Working so that children will be able to cross the street safely, thanks to added crosswalks; working so that pedestrians of every ability can access their community thanks to new ADA-compliant sidewalks; and working so that the Eagle Creek Greenway finally has a Morris Street connection point for walkers, runners, and cyclists."
Highlights of the project include:
• 13,755 linear feet of new curbs
• 5,000 linear feet of new sidewalk
• 45 new ADA-compliant ramps
• 7 new bus pads
• 7 new bus stops
• 15 new crosswalks
• 5,500 linear feet of new multimodal trail
• 220 new trees
• 25 new streetlights
• 1.9 linear miles of rehabilitated street/asphalt
There are also storm water improvements, including 103 new storm manholes/inlets and 4,315 linear feet of new storm sewer.
The project is set to begin this spring and is projected to be complete by fall 2023.
