Groundbreaking held for West Morris Street revitalization project

INDIANAPOLIS — A $6.5 million community-led streetscape project along West Morris Street had a groundbreaking Thursday.

It includes new turn lanes, road resurfacing, a new multi-use path, upgraded bus stops, street lights, and even new trees near an added connection to the Eagle Creek Greenway.

“Here on West Morris Street, a community has been working for over a decade to bring about the project we begin today,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Working so that children will be able to cross the street safely, thanks to added crosswalks; working so that pedestrians of every ability can access their community thanks to new ADA-compliant sidewalks; and working so that the Eagle Creek Greenway finally has a Morris Street connection point for walkers, runners, and cyclists."

Highlights of the project include:

• 13,755 linear feet of new curbs

• 5,000 linear feet of new sidewalk

• 45 new ADA-compliant ramps

• 7 new bus pads

• 7 new bus stops

• 15 new crosswalks

• 5,500 linear feet of new multimodal trail

• 220 new trees

• 25 new streetlights

• 1.9 linear miles of rehabilitated street/asphalt

There are also storm water improvements, including 103 new storm manholes/inlets and 4,315 linear feet of new storm sewer.

The project is set to begin this spring and is projected to be complete by fall 2023.