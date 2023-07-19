Historic Drake property's new owner, city of Indianapolis

"The future of this site holds unlimited potential," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

INDIANAPOLIS — A century-old building on the northside of Indianapolis now officially has a new owner.

The City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) announced its ownership of the Drake Apartments Wednesday.

As part of the acquisition of the historic building, DMD plans to focus on affordable housing when redevloping.

"We're moving forward with a plan to preserve and restore the Drake's historical significance to the community and expand opportunities for Indianapolis residents along a transit corridor. The future of this site holds unlimited potential," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Located at 3060 N. Meridian St., the apartments have been vacant since 2016.

DMD paid $1,015,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase the site from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. In addition to gaining possession of the Drake, the purchase also resolves the lawsuit between the city and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“The sale of the Drake building to the City represents the vital relationship between the city and the museum. As we look to the future, we are excited about strengthening our ties and the opportunity to positively impact our neighbors, community, and city,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

In line with the city’s priority to develop housing along transit corridors, the city will release a Request for Proposals for the Drake to restore the historic apartments into a majority affordable housing development.

The Children’s Museum, along with other community stakeholders, will participate in the city’s development process and sit on the review committee during the search for a development partner.