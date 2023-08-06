New housing development set for former Central State Hospital site

The $36 million investment will include 122 units priced below-market, as well as community service space.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — For more than a decade, the former site of Central State Hospital looked very uncertain. Now, the Haughville neighborhood is seeing a brand-new development project coming to the west side of Indianapolis — and new is housing is expected to be just the beginning.

Those driving past the former Central State Hospital campus will notice new beginnings.

"It seems like new development is coming alive," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Fresh dirt, a construction site and groundbreaking Thursday are signs of a new community coming to the historic Haughville campus.

"Indy needs more housing, especially housing that is attainable because it is affordable," Hogsett said.

This morning, @IndyMayorJoe joined @TandHinvest to break ground on the Plaza at Central Greens, a 122-unit affordable housing development located on the Central State Campus. pic.twitter.com/HcQsHT9i1b — Indy DMD (@IndyDMD) June 8, 2023

The Plaza at Central Greens will provide that affordable housing for families. The $36 million investment will include 122 units priced below-market, as well as community service space.

T&H Investments is spearheading this project.

"12,000 people are positively impacted by one project. So, we decided our 10-year goal at T&H is going to be 100 communities, 1 million people impacted," said Jana Hageman of T&H Investments.

Construction is expected to be complete in late 2024, with families moving in the following spring.

"To all of our partners today who brought this vision into being, if I may be so bold to speak on behalf of an entire city, I give you this city's deepest thanks," Hogsett said.