Chuck's Town Square Tour: Charlie Brown's Pancake and Steak House

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Town of Speedway is still in the process of a massive redevelopment project and longtime Speedway staple, Charlie Brown's Pancake and Steak House, is part of that plan, while maintaining its racing character.

Charlie Brown's has been part of the scene since 1975 and despite town economic ups and downs, it has maintained its place as the must-visit dining staple in Speedway.

Racing teams, townies, international visitors and generations of families have made this breakfast restaurant as much a part of the town as checkered flags.

Liz Glover took over ownership of the restaurant when her first husband died and even though she had no experience in food service, she had a capable staff. And decades later, some of those same folks are still serving her famous pancakes, steaks and biscuits and gravy to a new generation.

COVID-19 did not spare the restaurant.

Deciding to err on the side of caution, Glover didn't reopen Charlie Brown's until Aug. 4. During the closure, the place was renovated and updated. When the awning was removed, Glover said she got lots of calls wondering if Charlie Brown's was closing.

It didn't, and business is booming, including new outdoor seating to make up for the reduction of seats inside due to social distancing protocol.

Charlie Brown's will continue it's 45-year run during race day for the Indy 500. She expects a full house of customers and also expects some folks to plop down lawn chairs and listen to the sound of the cars racing around the track from her parking lot.