Chuck's Town Square Tour: Speedway Indoor Karting

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day, fans will gather at the main gates and on Main Street in the town of Speedway to, well, not see, but hear the roar of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

However, go inside the building at 1067 Main Street, and fans will actually be racing while the Indy 500 is going on.

Former IndyCar driver Sarah Fisher and her husband Andy have reopened their Speedway Indoor Karting business after months of being closed. The pandemic has hit Speedway businesses hard, and not only was the karting business closed, but the couple also had to put the adjacent 1911 Grill business on hold too.

"Our managers put a lot of work into the facility with helmet sanitizing stations, so we have a full procedure there. We have revitalized the track; we've painted and revitalized the track. Our employees are wiping down steering wheels, we bought these special sanitization boxes that our helmets go through on an eight-minute cycle to UV to remove any virus," Sarah said.

Workers not only updated cleaning procedures, but they also put in a new source of fun for guests. Instead of having people standing around waiting for a time to get in a kart and race, four axe throwing stations have been installed — a place where they can try something new and release a little aggression.

SIK Racing will be open during the Indy 500 for racing, axe throwing, bowling and dining.

The fact that they are able to make a strong return is a testament for the community. Her business hires young people from the town, and the residents and other store owners have been supportive of each other.