GREENWOOD, Indiana — Center Grove High School's cheer squad is ranked among the best in the country.

They placed fourth in their Game Day division this weekend at the Universal Cheer Association Nationals at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

They were the only squad from Indiana to make it to the final round.

Bloomington North, Carmel and Columbus East also competed in Center Grove's division.