Center Grove coach named 'Coach of the Year' by the Colts

Since taking over the program in 1999, Eric Moore has led the Trojans to a 284-79 record, ranking him the sixth-winningest head football coach in the state.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts announced their annual Colts Coach of the Year on Tuesday. The honor this year goes to Center Grove High School's head football coach Eric Moore.

Moore was nominated and selected after the Trojans defeated No. 5 Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 to win their third consecutive IHSAA 6A State Championship. The title was the Trojans' fifth football state championship in school history.

With this award, Moore will be nominated for the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award, which honors football coaches who display the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, the Colts said in a release.

Two finalists out of the 32 club nominees will be selected by the NFL -- one from the AFC and one from the NFC. Both will be invited to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LVII.