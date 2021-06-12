x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Carmel police looking for missing teen

Emerson Motsko was last seen Friday evening on the west side of Carmel.
Credit: Carmel Police
Emerson "Emmy" Motsko was reported missing in Carmel, Ind. Friday, June 11, 2021.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a teen girl who went missing Friday.

Emerson “Emmy” Motsko is 17 years old. She is approximately 5’4” tall, and weighs 110 pounds. She has a nose piercing and several earrings. 

She was last seen in the area of West 126th Street and Towne Road  at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

She was wearing a light green men’s XL hoodie, gray beanie, light gray sweat pants, and white Air Force One shoes. 

She is believed to be traveling with a black suitcase, white fuzzy backpack, and a large duffel bag.

Police said she could possibly be headed to Indianapolis.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.

Related Articles