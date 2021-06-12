Carmel police looking for missing teen

Emerson Motsko was last seen Friday evening on the west side of Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a teen girl who went missing Friday.

Emerson “Emmy” Motsko is 17 years old. She is approximately 5’4” tall, and weighs 110 pounds. She has a nose piercing and several earrings.

She was last seen in the area of West 126th Street and Towne Road at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

She was wearing a light green men’s XL hoodie, gray beanie, light gray sweat pants, and white Air Force One shoes.

She is believed to be traveling with a black suitcase, white fuzzy backpack, and a large duffel bag.

Police said she could possibly be headed to Indianapolis.