Carmel company behind Indiana’s testing and vaccine website

Zotec Partners worked with the state department of health to help Hoosiers sign up for coronavirus testing and vaccine.

CARMEL, Ind. — If you have been tested for COVID-19 or signed up for a vaccine in Indiana, you probably went through the state’s website. The system behind the site was developed by a Carmel-based company called Zotec Partners.

After seeing a decrease in business because of the pandemic, the medical billing management company partnered with the state’s department of health back in April 2020 to help sign-up Hoosiers for COVID-19 testing.

It took the team of about 30 people to develop the system in a week.

“The state would ask us to do things and we just said 'we want to help'. We didn’t really worry too much about the economics or financial side of the equation, we just said 'how can we help as Hoosiers?'” said T. Scott Law, CEO and founder of Zotec Partners.

After the vaccines rolled out, Zotec launched its “Vaccine Information Management System.” It allows Hoosiers to sign-up for their shot by choosing a location, date and time. Once they receive their first shot, the system is set up to schedule a second dose right away.

When the state began to open eligibility, the team updated the system to include a holding queue when there is high volume on the site.

“This has taken tireless weekends, nights, you name it. Our team has stepped up to this effort like you wouldn’t believe,” Law said.

The vaccine system also tracks inventory levels, so each site gets the shipments they need and none of the doses go to waste. It can show the state how many people are vaccinated, how many sign up and the peak times to help health officials better plan.

Zotec Founder & CEO T. Scott Law leads by example, rolling up his sleeve to take his ‘lucky’ shot!



Teachers & Hoosiers 45+ are now eligible for #COVID19 vaccines. Go green and register online here: https://t.co/32E5PITPlE #OurShot | #INthistogether | #ZotecTech | #Healthcare pic.twitter.com/4duzlslNs8 — Zotec Partners (@ZotecPartners) March 17, 2021

Law said this first-of-its-kind technology has other states taking note, many looking to mirror their system.

“We are grateful for the opportunity and to be a part of something that is so important for this state and for this country and the world. We are looking at ways we can help other people get more shots in the arms. That’s become our mission,” Law said.