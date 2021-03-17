Indiana coronavirus updates: Tens of millions should get stimulus checks Wednesday, banking groups say

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, March 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.54 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 536,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 120.69 million confirmed cases with more than 2.67 million deaths and 68.45 million recoveries.

Tens of millions should get stimulus checks Wednesday, banking groups say

The Internal Revenue Service has started processing and sending out stimulus checks for millions of Americans after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Tens of millions of people should be receiving their stimulus checks on Wednesday, March 17, according to the American Bankers Association.

Biden pledged on Monday that there will be 100 million stimulus checks in people's pockets in the next 10 days. Just after the relief aid was signed by Biden last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks."

The latest round of relief payments will provide households with $1,400 for each adult, child and adult dependent, such as college students or elderly relatives. Adult dependents were not eligible to receive payments in the previous two rounds of payments.

The payments start declining for an individual once adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 and go to zero once income hits $80,000. The payment starts declining for married couples when income exceeds $150,000 and goes to zero at $160,000.

Over the weekend, the IRS re-launched the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to help Americas track their own payments.

Colts Pro Shop closing for NCAA tournament

The Indianapolis Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium will be closed from Wednesday, March 17 to Monday, April 5. The reasons for the closure are health, safety and security protocols at the stadium during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Lucas Oil Stadium is one of the venues being used for the tournament.

Trump recommends Americans get COVID-19 vaccine

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday recommended Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine, but indicated he supports their freedom not to. It comes as a large number of Republicans have indicated they are likely to not opt for the shot.

"I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "We have our freedoms, and we have to live by that and, I agree with that, also."

Trump, who was in office when the effort to find a vaccine began with Operation Warp Speed, said, "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats — a 25-point split.