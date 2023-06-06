Free, family event returns to downtown Indianapolis Wednesday night

Every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., staff will host a free, family-friendly event along the canal outside of the museum.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the return of the summer season, the staff at the Indiana State Museum, along with community partners, welcome back "Canal Nights."

Every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., staff will host a free, family-friendly event along the canal outside of the museum.

Each week will have a different theme, featuring the magic of color on June 14 and the art of chemistry on July 12.

See the full schedule here.

For the first Canal Nights of the season on June 7, staff has organized a "Nature Play Day," complete with outdoor activities and hands-on experiments.

Guests are encouraged to experience nature and learn how to best interact with the natural world around them.