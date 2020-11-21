'Campaign sign art' to be put on display

At the end of the recent campaign season, signs were donated to be transformed works of art.

INDIANAPOLIS — After collecting old political yard signs, local artists in Fountain Square received more than dozen transformed into pieces of art.

Organizers started collecting the yard signs after the election, hoping to keep them from going to landfills. The signs were donated to artists to use as canvases.

Next week, they plan to put the art on display and up for sale.

“It’s a novel way to get people to come out and look at free canvases,” said Tad Aschliman, owner of a studio at 1336 Shelby Street. “There are plenty of artists out there, just aren’t many ways to display your art and sell your art, especially now.”