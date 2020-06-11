Groups want to recycle your political yard signs

The signs often make their way to landfills, but several people hope to change that.

INDIANAPOLIS — With elections past, you might have wondered what happened to all those yard signs. More often than not, they were tossed in the garbage and ended up in a landfill.

But those rigid signs can be recycled, and some people are asking that you let them do it for you.

In Fountain Square, a group of artists hopes to turn unwanted signs into art. They're collecting the signs to use as canvases for other artists.

“The idea just came from us, looking at all these signs and wondering what was going to happen to them,” said Ben Sutphin. “When I was voting at the City-County Building, I must have seen 50 or more just right there. It is a huge waste and we thought, 'What if we took what was going to be thrown away and turn it into something beautiful?'”

You can drop off your signs at their studio at 1336 Shelby Street or click here to schedule pick-up. The owners say they plan to display the artwork created with the signs later this month.

In Hendricks County, a group of Girl Scouts say they’ll take any unwanted signs to recycle.

“We’ll be taking all the signs and either be giving them back to the groups that want them back or recycling them,” said Elliot Smith of Troop 118. “They are durable, they’re going to stand up to the election, but they’re also going to be a big nuisance.”