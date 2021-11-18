Famous Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Carmel Friday

The famous horses will be along streets in the Arts & Design District and Midtown.

CARMEL, Ind. — Budweiser's world renowned Clydesdale horses will walk the streets of Carmel Friday, Nov. 19. The horses, a symbol of the Anheuser-Busch brand since 1933, will make several appearances around the city, including a parade through the Arts & Design District and Midtown.

The horses will start off at the Kroger on Rangeline Road, harnessed on the familiar red beer wagon. Residents can stop for visits and pictures at 4 p.m. Then, they will go north on Rangeline Road to Elm Street and through Midtown Plaza before walking along Main Street and then south again on Rangeline Road.

To get a good view of the horses along the route, the city recommended the following locations:

Payless Liquors - 445 S. Rangeline Road

Cancun Mexican Restaurant - 511 S. Rangeline Road

Midtown Plaza - 365 Monon Trail

Old Town Tavern - 29 W. Main St.

See the map below for the full route.

The parade route will be dependent on timing and weather.

The Clydesdales make hundreds of visits around the country each year, and it's not the first time they've been to Carmel. The horses were last there in August of 2016. They also visit with a Dalmatian on board. In the early days of Anheuser-Busch's brewing, the dogs were trained to protect the horses and guard the beer wagon when the driver stepped off to make deliveries.