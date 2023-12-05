Brownsburg mom on edge after mistreatment at son's school

A Brownsburg mother whose student is in the same Life Skills program as a student who was mistreated agrees with the boy's parents' decision to sue the district.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg mother says the situation surrounding the mistreatment of a 7-year-old boy at school has her on edge.

The parent spoke to 13News anonymously because her child is currently in the same Life Skills program as the student at the center of this proposed lawsuit against Brownsburg Schools.

"He had the teacher, the aide and his speech pathologist all removed immediately from his team. Which is completely understandable, but when it comes to kids with autism, it's really hard when they have big changes like that," she said.

She said thinking about the alleged incident still makes her emotional.

"Knowing that that child was sitting underneath a camera the entire time and it went so long without being recognized or even called out upon is what really got us," the mother said.

Now, the family of that student is looking at suing the school district. A move the parent who spoke with 13News believes is the right thing to do.

"I hope that the outcome is everything they want and everything that their little boy deserves," she said.

In the lawsuit, the parents of the victim say they noticed a change in their child's behavior after being in Sarah Seymour's class.

The mother said she witnessed some changes in her child's behavior, too.

"He began to hate school. He would cry going into school. Anytime he would see her face on his AAC device, he would start crying," she said.

The mom said she attended Tuesday's meeting when school leaders addressed concerns and offered an apology. But, she said, she still worries every time her child gets on the bus.

"As soon as he gets off the bus and I know he's at school, it's just straight panic for me," she said.

The mother said she wants to speak out because it's important that someone does.