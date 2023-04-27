Parents 'shocked' after allegations Brownsburg school staffers mistreated student

Police said a 7-year-old student in the life skills program was forced by several staffers to eat his own vomit.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Several Brownsburg elementary school staff members are facing charges after police said they mistreated and failed to report the mistreatment of a 7-year-old boy in the special education program.

Parents and neighbors who live near Brown Elementary School told 13News they were shocked to hear the allegations.

"My heart fell into my chest when I read that," said Megan, the parent of a special needs student who attends the school.

On Wednesday, police said a child in the life skills program was forced by several staffers to eat his own vomit.

"You shouldn't have to worry about this kind of stuff at school," Megan said.

Police said the boy got sick and vomited and an aide allegedly gave him a spoon to eat some of it while other staff members watched.

Now the five staff members alleged to have been involved are facing charges. Two of them were fired. The other three are on administrative leave.

"I can't believe it would happen here in Brownsburg or any school to be honest with you. I am proud of the school corporation acting quickly and getting those teachers or whoever is involved out of there," said Alysen McCullough.

Megan said she was surprised when she read the names of those said to be involved.

"Some of them I had personal experience with and you would not think that they would be the type to do that," said Megan.

She said it made her worried for her own child.

"I kept thinking 'were there any days he came home and he was upset,'" said Megan.

Parents hope this will push more people to advocate for children with special needs.

"Just be kind we are all human beings," said McCullough.

"They are just the most vulnerable ones in school. They can't stick up for themselves at all. You want somebody that is going to care for them as if they are their own," said Megan.

Police confirmed the student has returned to school.