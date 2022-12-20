Organization hopes programs, outreach will help curb violence in Indy

The Brightwood Community Center offers everything from healing circles to food pantries and summer camps. It's important work that starts with building trust.

INDIANAPOLIS — Another violent weekend in Indianapolis has left IMPD responding to more than a dozen nonfatal shootings. Monday, IMPD responded to another five shootings, including one that left a man dead and a woman critically injured.

"It's been heartbreaking for years now, this isn't a new phenomenon. I know that according to data, we've reduced a bit but it still feels like a lot's going on and it's still producing risk and barriers to really helping people," said Shonna Majors, executive director at the Brightwood Community Center.

The Brightwood Community Center offers everything from healing circles to food pantries and summer camps for kids. It's important work, Majors said, that starts with building trust.

"I think it's awareness, raising that awareness that these things exist and the other part is building a rapport with the family and community to know that these aren't services that are there to count your wrongdoings, they're there to support you," Majors said.

This year alone, Majors said they've served more than 5,400 people. The programs they offer focus on holistic, community services not just on kids, but for everyone in the family.

"If we can grab the whole family, I think that increases the chances of cutting down on some of the violence," Majors said.

By offering people in the community a safe space and by helping ensure they have the tools they need to thrive, Majors said she believes the work they and other community advocates are doing will help reduce the problems Indy families are facing, especially with gun violence. But, she said, turning that trend around takes time.