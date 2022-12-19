Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side

The shooting, believed to have happened in the Moller Creek neighborhood on Sunwood Drive, was one of five shootings across Indianapolis on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city.

According to a police report, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

The arrest stems from a shooting that happened just before noon.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot near the intersection of 34th Street and North High School Road. That person, who was identified as a man in the police report, had apparent gunshot wounds but was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital. IMPD later said he was in stable condition.

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the shooting. They believe the shooting happened in the nearby Moller Creek neighborhood on Sunwood Drive.

There were four other shootings that happened over the course of the day Monday.

One on the west side, in the 800 block of Cloverleaf Terrace, left one person dead and another injured.

The west side shooting happened in the afternoon. As did two other shootings on the east side, one on Fall Drive and another at the Greenway Apartments, that left two people injured.

And, in the early morning hours, there was a gunshot victim who showed up at Eskenazi Hospital. Police believe the victim was shot on the southwest side in the area of Harding and Morris streets.