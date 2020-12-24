Book lost years ago brings strangers together across the miles

The book, including a treasured bookmark, was left on a plane four years ago. The owner was sure she'd never see it again.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fate... or maybe something bigger... connected total strangers recently. It all happened because of a book.

To be more precise, it happened because of what was tucked between the pages of a book.

Pat Caporali lives Indianapolis. Emily Wray lives in Boston. They met for the first time during a Zoom call Wednesday.

“Nice to meet you,” the women said to each other, smiling and waving.

The introductions culminate a story that began in 2016, when Pat lost her copy of "Let’s Pretend this Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir” by Jenny Lawson. She accidentally left it on a plane during a trip to Phoenix.

“I remember getting to the hotel and opening my bag up and the book wasn’t there and I was so disappointed in losing the book,” Pat said.

More disappointing was losing the treasured bookmark she was using. Made up of photos of Pat with her niece and nephew, it had become a keepsake.

“My heart just sank,” Pat said.

She never expected to see the bookmark again, but a Facebook message from a stranger Wednesday morning proved her wrong.

“It started with, ‘I think I found a book of yours,’” Pat read from the message.

“Then I saw the photo strip and I was like, ‘I know exactly what that is,’” Pat added, saying she gasped when she saw her bookmark.

The message was from Emily, a Delta Air Lines flight attendant who two years ago had picked up the book at a hotel in Amsterdam.

“There’s a shelf that has a ton of books that people have read and you leave one, you take one. It’s just a book exchange,” Emily explained.

Emily, a mother of two, took home the book but only got through a few pages before putting it down, forgetting about it until her four-year old daughter Isabella picked it up this week.

“When she saw the mouse on the cover, she instantly thought of the Mouse King and was running around with it because of that,” Emily said, referencing a character in "The Nutcracker". Emily had just introduced Isabella to The Nutcracker this week.

“I just remember saying if I ever had a daughter, that would be our Christmas tradition,” said Emily.

Mother and daughter were supposed to see the ballet this year, but instead watched it on television because of coronavirus restrictions. As it turns out The Nutcracker is a favorite of Pat’s too.

“My mom first took me to The Nutcracker when I was five and it became a Christmas tradition,” she said.

As Isabella was running with the book, papers started falling out.

“I saw the pictures and my heart was just like, ‘Oh someone probably really wants this,’” Emily said.

Emily figured that someone might be the person listed on the boarding pass also found inside the pages.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh, I gotta find that person. I don’t know how, but I gotta find them,” Emily explained.

She found Pat on social media.

“I teared up right away. It was special,” Pat said of receiving Emily’s message.

“It doesn’t take much to have that human connection with somebody that can really, it can change someone’s day, you know,” Emily said

And pretending it never happened isn't in the plan for Pat and Emily.

“We can’t do that now,” Emily said. “It happened."

And it happened during Christmastime 2020, when connecting with a stranger might be the last thing anyone is thinking about. Emily and Pat believe their connection was meant to be.

“That’s the universe sending some kind of message, loud and clear,” said Pat.