19-year-old dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

Witnesses saw the victim struggling in Lake Michigan on Monday.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind — An investigation is underway after the body of a 19-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan.

On Monday at 6:50 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to Porter Beach for two people struggling in Lake Michigan.

Investigation at the scene revealed that the 19-year-old was swimming with a 14-year-old family member when the current pulled them into deeper water where both began to struggle, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

A witness rescued the 14-year-old. The 19-year-old was located unresponsive by other witnesses, according to DNR.

Lifesaving efforts were provided on the scene, and he was transported to Northwest Health-Porter Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.