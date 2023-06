Police said divers found the man's body inside of a submerged vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after divers discovered his body in a Boone County Pond Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of a vehicle in the water near U.S. 52 and County Road 700 North around 2 p.m.

Divers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources found the man’s body inside a submerged vehicle.