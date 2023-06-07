Bob Kevoian, former host of 'The BOB & TOM Show,' announces cancer diagnosis

In true fashion, Bob Kevoian took his gastric cancer diagnosis with a healthy dose of humor by announcing a new podcast, titled "The Bob and Cancer Show."

"My biggest fear was losing the mustache because we are about to celebrate its 54th birthday on June 18. Good news: The mustache stayed put," Bob jokingly said.

In the podcast's first episodes, Bob and co-hosts Becky Kevoian and Whit Grayson discuss the initial shock and numbness with this diagnosis. Then, they follow up with ways to stay positive and fight cancer with food, the importance of setting goals and working to achieve them.

"The Bob and Cancer Show" podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Bob's YouTube channel.

Bob announced his retirement in November 2015 as the pair was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

"He will always be a part of the 'BOB & TOM Show,' and his presence will continue to be felt as we broadcast the show for many years to come," co-host Tom Griswold said.