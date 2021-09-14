Tom Griswold of 'Bob and Tom Show' back in the studio after heart surgery

The show announced Tom Griswold was "back and better than ever!" He returned to the Bob and Tom Show studios in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Radio personality Tom Griswold, who hosts the nationally syndicated "Bob & Tom Show," is back behind the microphone at the show's studio in Indianapolis after recovering from heart surgery, the show announced Tuesday.

Originally planned as a repair procedure, Griswold's doctors determined that a valve replacement would provide a better long-term outcome for the Indianapolis-based radio personality.

Griswold was off the air for several weeks as he recovered at an Indianapolis hospital and then at home.