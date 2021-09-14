Tom Griswold of 'Bob and Tom Show' back in the studio after heart surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Radio personality Tom Griswold, who hosts the nationally syndicated "Bob & Tom Show," is back behind the microphone at the show's studio in Indianapolis after recovering from heart surgery, the show announced Tuesday.
Originally planned as a repair procedure, Griswold's doctors determined that a valve replacement would provide a better long-term outcome for the Indianapolis-based radio personality.
Griswold was off the air for several weeks as he recovered at an Indianapolis hospital and then at home.
Shortly after his surgery, the show released a statement reassuring fans that Griswold was, "resting comfortably and ordering the hospital staff and his children to fetch things like Starbucks iced tea regularly."