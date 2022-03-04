Bicentennial Unity Plaza adding community basketball court, art installations

A community basketball court on the plaza will become an ice rink in the winter.

INDIANAPOLIS — The plaza to the north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse is getting a face lift.

Thanks to a $28 million investment from Lilly Endowment, the newly named Bicentennial Unity Plaza will feature a community basketball court, art installations and space for public programming. In the winter, the basketball court will be converted to an ice rink.

Much of the plaza will be under a canopy, allowing for extended use throughout the year. It will also have public restrooms for daytime use and when the ice rink is open.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment will manage the plaza.

"The Capital Improvement Board is thankful for Lilly Endowment's investment in creating the Bicentennial Unity Plaza as a place for the community to come together, celebrate our city, and to infuse more cultural opportunities into the downtown core," CIB Executive Director Andy Mallon said in a statement. "This is a public entity, and our stakeholders are the citizens of Marion County. We are excited to work with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and other community partners to activate this public space for our residents."

We’re excited to announce the newly named Bicentennial Unity Plaza will be home to a community basketball court that will be converted to a seasonal ice rink, new public art and more thanks to a $28.47 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.



Eventually, there will be a permanent structure for skate rentals and concessions.

Artist Herman Mejia will create two public art installations for the plaza. Pacers Sports & Entertainment will also work with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to add a mural to the plaza. Read more about the meaning behind those pieces here. See renderings of the finished plaza below.

