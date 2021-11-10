Bartholomew County K-9 gets body armor donation

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A K-9 officer working in the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office now has new body armor thanks to nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Szabi received a new, custom-fitted bullet and stab-protective vest from the charity. The vest is embroidered with the words, "In memory of K9 Diesel EOW 11-14-20."
Diesel was a Bartholomew County police dog that died in 2020 while searching for a domestic violence suspect.
Vested interest in K9s, Inc. has been donating vests to police dogs across the United States since 2009. To date, the organization has given more than 4,400 vests to K-9s in all 50 states. Money for the vests comes form both private and corporate donations.
