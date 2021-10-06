Parents of fallen officer donate K-9 vests to Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office

Rod Bradway was an IMPD officer and Kosciusko County native who died in the line of duty in 2013.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind — The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office has three new ballistic vests for its K-9 division after a generous donation from a local group.

A Quilt for Mother's Tears was created by Sheri Bradway, whose son Rod Bradway — an IMPD officer and Kosciusko County native — died in the line of duty in 2013. The group's main mission is to provide comfort to mothers of fallen police officers through handmade quilts. But for Kosciusko County, Sheri Bradway wanted to give back in another way.

Sheri's husband, Tom, asked Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes earlier this year about purchasing protective vests for their working K-9s. Those vests are now in the hands of the sheriff's office and the K-9s will wear them during high-risk incidents.

"I am appreciative of the graciousness of the Bradway family and the opportunity to honor Rod’s legacy," Dukes said.