Attica couple's earth-friendly company featured in Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter travel around the country with their one-of-a-kind mechanize. However, their big break is happening close to home.

ATTICA, Ind. — A northwest Indiana couple is creating waves in the fashion industry with their all-natural clothing company. They travel around the country with their one-of-a-kind merchandise. However, their big break is happening close to home.

Move over New York. Attica, Indiana, might just be the next fashion capital.

"One lady walked in and just could not believe that this was hanging out, and she's a business owner downtown, that this was happening in Attica," said UaZit DeSutter.

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter have converted their apartment into a studio.

"I was selling luxury shoes, which is the complete opposite to the life I live now," WaZeil said.

Each an artist in their own right, the couple created an earth-friendly, all-natural company, Stalph.

"It kind of was a rabbit hole. The effect of the fashion industry on our planet. And it was really eye-opening," WaZeil said.

They only use plant-based fabrics, cotton, hemp and linen and colors they find around them.

"His [Uazit] uncle has property where we go specifically for our black walnuts and golden rod, lots of golden rod. So, we try and forge any of the native plants to Indiana in our area," WaZeil said.

Using their kitchen stove, they give each article of their clothing line, WAZUAZ, its distinct color.

They also make soaps, skincare, even cooking utensils.

"It's just every moment of the day, you're constantly jumping into something else. It's like juggling," UaZit said.

They're about to be juggling even more with their biggest break yet, the Indiana Fashion week, which began Monday.

It will be a "pinch me" moment taking their designs to the runway.

"I told myself if I can sell luxury shoes, I can sell my own goods," WaZeil said. "Just to wake up and be submersed into this creative world, it's a huge deal for us."