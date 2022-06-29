Ascension St. Vincent closing 11 immediate care centers Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent is closing 11 of its immediate care centers. The businesses will be closed at the end of business Thursday, June 30.
A spokesperson with Ascension St. Vincent said impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of its other sites.
Ascension St. Vincent did not say which immediate care centers are closing.
