As spring break travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, health experts are cautiously optimistic

After last year’s Spring Break, Indiana saw a jump in cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring Break travel is picking up as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and popular destinations are booking up. It comes as states see a drastic drop in cases.

“We are watching the numbers each day and we are happy to see them as low as they are. We expect a little bit of a bump, but I don’t expect anything drastic,” said Shandy Dearth, the director of the Center for Public Health Practice at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Like many health officials, Dearth is preparing for a slight increase in cases and reminds Hoosiers to not let their guard down just yet.

“COVID is still there. We haven’t eradicated it, but the numbers are definitely better and again, we still encourage everybody to be vaccinated and boosted,” she said.

Despite the surge in Spring Break travelers, many businesses and resorts lifted their mask mandates, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its mandate another month after it was set to expire in a few days.

“If you are traveling through or to a place with medium or high transmission levels you might want to consider wearing a mask too,” Dearth said.

After last year’s Spring Break, Indiana saw a jump in cases.

At one-point last March, the state was reporting more than 1,000 cases. Now that number is less than 300.

“I think we are in a better spot right now for Spring Break,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher, medical director for infection prevention and a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

Belcher said even though cases are down, it’s still important for families to be prepared. He suggests if you are eligible, get vaccinated or boosted. Also, look at the infection rate of your destination by checking the CDC map. If you can, try to limit indoor areas and crowded places, especially if you are at a higher risk. Lastly, get tested before and after traveling whether that’s with an at-home test or at a clinic.

“Testing should be pretty easy, quick and painless to do. I would love it if people did that if they thought they had a higher risk,” Belcher said.

The Indiana Department of Health posted spring break advice on Facebook.

Looking for community-specific COVID-19 data? 🔍 Doing your own research has never been easier than with the CDC's... Posted by Indiana Department of Health on Saturday, March 12, 2022

The CDC also provided five tips to stay safe and healthy during spring break.